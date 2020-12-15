Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s downside more compelling amid strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) attempts another bounce on Tuesday, although remains within the familiar rage of $1820-$1850, as the focus now shifts towards Wednesday’s FOMC decision.
Gold finds its feet, benefiting from the downbeat market mood, as the growth in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns offset the optimism driven by the vaccine inoculations. Meanwhile, increased odds of about $1 trillion covid relief package likely to be reached before the X-mas/ New Year holiday also lend support to the XAU bulls.
How is gold positioned technically?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair is closing in on a powerful resistance at $1837, which is the Bollinger Band one-day Middle.
On a break above the latter, the bulls could challenge the $1840 level, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-day R1 and SMA10 one-day.
Further up, a dense cluster of healthy resistance levels awaits at $1843, where the previous day high coincides with the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, SMA50 four-hour and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
Recapturing the abovementioned strong barrier is critical to extending the recovery towards $1855, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
On the flip side, the spot is likely to meet initial demand at $1829, the convergence of the SMA100 and 5 four-hour, Bollinger Band one-hour Middle and Previous High on four-hour.
The next soft downside caps are seen around $1825/$1823, which is the previous week low and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Sellers would then target the $11816 support, the Pivot Point one-week S1. Meanwhile, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month at $1812.50 will be the level to beat for the bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.