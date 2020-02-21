Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz

  • XAU/USD is on fire printing fresh 2020 highs into Friday.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1648.36 resistance.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above a bull channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1646.64 per ounce on an intraday basis.  
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold is spiking up breaking several resistance levels. As the buyers are being relentless, XAU/USD is about to challenge the 1648.36 resistance. A break above the above-mentioned level is likely to lead to further gains towards the 1660.00 and 1675.00 resistance levels. On the flip side, the retracement down might find support near the 1636.40, 1632.98 and 1627.85, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
 
Resistance: 1648.36, 1660.00, 1675.00 
Support: 1636.40, 1632.98, 1627.85
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1648.42
Today Daily Change 28.77
Today Daily Change % 1.78
Today daily open 1619.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1578.73
Daily SMA50 1547.59
Daily SMA100 1513.8
Daily SMA200 1472.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1623.79
Previous Daily Low 1603.94
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1616.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1611.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 1607.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1595.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 1587.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1627.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 1635.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 1647.5

 

 

