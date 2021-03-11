Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

- A reversal in US yields sent metals sharply to the downside.
- XAU/USD erased daily gains, weakening the recovery.
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
After the European Central Bank meeting, following Lagarde’s press conference and ahead of the results of the 30-year bond auction, US yield turned to the upside. The 10-year rose from a one-week low at 1.475% to 1.546%. The move offered some support to the dollar that trimmed losses only modestly.
The greenback remains under pressure amid risk appetite. The Dow Jones is by 0.84%, at record highs, while the Nasdaq jumps 1.99%. The improvement in market sentiment is not helping the demand for gold and silver.
XAU recovery under pressure
Earlier on Thursday, XAU/USD peaked at $1740, a weekly high before turning to the downside. Price is testing the $1720 support area; a firm break would expose the next support around $1708 that protects the $1700 area. On the upside, now $1731 is the level to regain for gold to take back the initiative and the recovery momentum.
Is it not clear if the current move is a correction of the current recovery from $1676 (Mar 9 low) or if it is more likely the end of the correction of the medium-term bearish move.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1724.08
|Today Daily Change
|-1.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1725.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1759.71
|Daily SMA50
|1818.68
|Daily SMA100
|1842.47
|Daily SMA200
|1859.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1726.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1719.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1701.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1695.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1738.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1750.02
Latest Forex News
