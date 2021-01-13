Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to test $1872 amid US stimulus hopes and covid woes

Gold (XAU/USD) extended the bounce from six-week lows on Tuesday, finishing the day with moderate gains well above the $1850 level. On Wednesday, the yellow metal gathers pace to test the $1872 hurdle ahead of US CPI, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes

“Gold looks to build onto Tuesday’s rebound on Wednesday, with all eyes awaiting the US CPI report and the House vote on Trump’s removal from the Office after the deadly Capitol Hill attack. The greenback and the US rates continue their overnight weakness, which is likely to keep gold buoyed.”

“The US stimulus optimism and surging coronavirus cases in the US, Japan and China also boosts gold’s safe-haven appeal. However, the bounce in the global stocks amid a surge in oil prices and stimulus hopes could probably cap the gains in the precious metal. Markets will also pay close attention to the Fedspeak amid recent tapering talks.”

“Gold price is struggling to clear the critical horizontal resistance seen at $1863. Acceptance above that level could validate the bullish pattern, calling for a test of the bearish 100-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1872. Buyers could then aim for the 200-HMA at $1899.”

“The 21-HMA at $1854 offers immediate support, below which the 50-HMA at $1850 could guard the downside. The pattern support at $1841 is likely to be tested if the selling pressure intensifies.”