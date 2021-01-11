Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS

Gold (XAU/USD) plunged more than 4 percent on Friday. The yellow metal has swung wildly since the start of the new year – first surging to a high of $1,959 out of the gate in 2021, then dropping to a low of $1,828/oz. However, the bullish story may not be over yet, in the opinion of Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities.
Key quotes
“Given that vaccine programs in the US and through many parts of the world are very much behind schedule and the pandemic is raging, economic conditions will remain weak for a while longer. This suggests that yields may not move as high as some gold traders seem to be betting, which may be good news for gold prices.”
“The drivers that hit gold hard such as a steeper yield curve, higher yields (nominal and real), technical selling and firmer USD may not continue to trend in the upward direction for much longer. This implies that gold, after hitting support near the $1,820s may be ripe for a bounce higher.”
“Traders should keep an eye out for economic activity, vaccine program progress and Biden's ability to sell a new aggressive stimulus agenda as drivers of the gold market. We still judge that gold has a material upside, with $2,000 in the cards over the next twelve months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.