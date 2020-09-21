Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to face an uphill task, with eyes on $1969 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is wavering in a familiar range around $1950, looking for a strong catalyst for a range break out. The US dollar weakness amid US fiscal impasse and concerns over the economic recovery underpin the metal.
Meanwhile, the US-China tensions and correction in the US equities also buoy the sentiment around the safe-haven. However, the Fed’s reluctance to further stimulus has limited the gold’s attempts on the upside. How is gold positioned technically ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s multiple appearances this week?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluence tool shows that gold failed to hold onto the significant resistance at $1954, which is the SMA5 one-hour and Bollinger Band four-hour Middle.
Therefore, to the downside, the spot could find dense support around $1947-$1945 levels, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month coincide with SMA10 one-day.
A fresh sell-off could be triggered below the latter, opening floors for a test of the previous week low of $1932.
Alternatively, recapturing of the critical barrier at $1954 could call for a test of the next upside barrier at $1958, the confluence of the SMA200 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Further north, Friday’s high at $1961 could be tested, exposing the powerful $1969 hurdle, the pivot point one-day R2.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
