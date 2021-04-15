Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to escape from a range after US Retail Sales

Gold posts small gains, bouncing back towards $1750 despite the US dollar’s corrective pullback from multi-week troughs. XAU/USD lacks directional bias, awaiting US Retail Sales for a range breakout, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to race higher towards $2000 by year-end – DBS Bank
Geopolitical risks lurk, with eyes on critical US Retail Sales for fresh direction
“The risk-off mood could offer some support to the traditional safe-haven gold. Investors remain nervous amid growing China worries and concerns over potential US sanctions on the Russian sovereign debt. Also, covid vaccine developments continue to have a bearing on the risk tone.”
“All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales data for March, which is expected to show a sharp rebound in consumer spending. Stronger data could point to strengthening domestic consumption, in turn, suggesting a potential rise in prices. In the meantime, gold will likely remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the yields and the dollar.”
“Gold needs a daily closing above the bearish 50-DMA at $1752 to unleash additional gains. The April 8 high at $1759 could then challenge the bulls’ commitments, as the $1800 mark beckons.”
“If the sellers find a strong foothold below the horizontal 21-DMA at $1734, a drop towards the April 13 low could be in the offing. Further south, the bears could then target the April 1 low of $1706.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.