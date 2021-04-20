Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level

- Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity.
- The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1,770 level through the Asian session on Tuesday.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the XAU/USD and led to subdued/range-bound price moves through the first half of the trading action. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven precious metal. This, along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, capped the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections globally and sustained US dollar selling bias extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the overnight pullback from the $1,790 region, or near two-month tops.
The USD languished near multi-week lows amid speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. Investors now seem aligned with the Fed's view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. That said, rebounding US bond yields could lend some support to the USD and exert some downward pressure on the XAU/USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1769.62
|Today Daily Change
|-1.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1771.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.39
|Daily SMA50
|1751.37
|Daily SMA100
|1804.73
|Daily SMA200
|1857.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1762.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1752.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1785.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1799.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.40 amid an upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, as the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. Cable is also benefiting from broad dollar weakness.
Gold eyes $1760-55 amid higher yields, bearish technicals
Gold pulled back nearly $20 from seven-week highs of $1790 on Wednesday, finishing the day slightly in the red. The rebound in the US Treasury yields triggered the correction in the metal. Bear cross on 1H chart and RSI below 50.00 point to the downside.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.