Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD softening ahead of impending RBA rate hike and China data

- Spot Gold is settling back from $1,990 as US Treasury yields tick higher.
- Market sentiment is drawing tight in early Tuesday action with a 25 bps rate hike expected from RBA.
- China data also on the docket for Tuesday's early market session.
Gold prices went lower again on Monday, declining 0.75% into $1,977 as US Treasury yields stepped higher once more, pushing the XAU/USD back down after losing the $2,000 handle last Friday.
Gold has faced rejection from the $2,000 handle several times in two weeks, and a technical ceiling could be baking into the XAU/USD.
Tuesday kicks things off with a handful of China data on the economic calendar, to be followed by a broadly-expected 25 basis point rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Australia Interest Rate Decision Preview: RBA set to tighten further after four straight meetings on hold
Before the RBA's forecast rate hike lands on markets, China Trade Balance data lands in the Aisa early Tuesday market session.
China's Exports and Imports are both expected to improve for the year into October; China YoY Exports are forecast to print at -3.1% compared to September's reading of -6.2%.
Meanwhile, annualized Imports for October are forecast to see much less upside, but still improve with a market median forecast of -5.4% compared to September's -6.2%.
With a firmer rebound on the cards for Exports, China's overall Trade Balance for the year into October is expected to print on the upside to $81.85B in US Dollar (USD) terms, compared to September's showing of $77.71B USD.
Forex Today: US Dollar looks vulnerable, RBA expected to raise rates
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Spot Gold looks set to see a bearish correction on the daily candlesticks barring any bullish resurgence, with XAU/USD beginning to test further away from the $2,000 major handle with each rejection.
Gold bids are looking exhausted trading into seven-month highs, and technical indicators are beginning to flash warning signs of an impending bear move.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hit overbought conditions in the last week of October, while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicator is seeing a bearish rollover of the signal MA line.
Gold bids are facing potential overbought price levels, and technical support sits at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently grinding higher towards $1,940 and the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) seeing some lift into $1,960.
Near-term trend momentum appears to be struggling to catch up to both the long and short ends of the MA tails, with the 50-day SMA struggling to lift from the $1,920 level, below both the faster and slower MA lines.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1977.87
|Today Daily Change
|-14.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|1992.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1949.93
|Daily SMA50
|1920.95
|Daily SMA100
|1925.84
|Daily SMA200
|1933.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2004.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1983.29
|Previous Weekly High
|2007.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.9
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1996.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1991.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1982.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1972.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1961.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2003.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2014.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2024.05
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6500 ahead of China trade data, RBA
AUD/USD is holding lower ground toward 0.6450 on Melbourne Cup Tuesday, having faced rejection at 0.6500. The pair is weighed by a broad US Dollar recovery and a risk-off tone. Traders await the RBA interest rate decision and Chinese trade data for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD consolidates in a range above 1.0700, remains close to multi-week top set on Monday
The EUR/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move during the Asian session on Tuesday and trades below its highest level since September 13 touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.0700 mark and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
Gold softening ahead of impending RBA rate hike and China data
