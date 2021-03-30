Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set struggle under $1,695 – Confluence Detector

Stimulus and gold do not seem to go together with that well – and rising yields can be blamed for that. President Joe Biden's infrastructure plans imply not only higher inflation but an increase in borrowing. With the Treasury issuing more bonds, their value decreases, and returns on US debt rises. In turn, that means that returns on safe assets are more attractive – making the yieldless yellow metal less so.
XAU/USD slipped below $1,700. How is it now positioned on the charts?
How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold faces significant resistance at $1,695, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 3 and the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle.
The upside target for the yellow metal is at $1,701, which is the meeting point of the PP one-day Support 1, the previous 4h-high, and the Simple Moving Average 50-15m.
Despite the recent recovery, significant support awaits only at $1,672, which is the confluence of two Pivot Points – the one-month Support 1 and the one-day Support 3.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.