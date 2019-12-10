Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

Gold is ending Tuesday’s New York session just below the 1465 resistance level.

Support can be seen at the 1455/50 price zone.

Gold daily chart

Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility.

Gold four-hour chart

Tuesday’s bullish attempt failed below the 1472 resistance level. Bulls would need a daily close above that level to attract further buying interest. On the flip side, below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs, the metal could remain vulnerable to the downside as bears will likely try to push prices down towards the 1455/50 price zone.

