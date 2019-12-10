Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

  • Gold is ending Tuesday’s New York session just below the 1465 resistance level. 
  • Support can be seen at the 1455/50 price zone. 
 

Gold daily chart

  
Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility. 
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
Tuesday’s bullish attempt failed below the 1472 resistance level. Bulls would need a daily close above that level to attract further buying interest. On the flip side, below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs, the metal could remain vulnerable to the downside as bears will likely try to push prices down towards the 1455/50 price zone. 
   

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1464.57
Today Daily Change 3.57
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1461
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.51
Daily SMA50 1481.5
Daily SMA100 1487.66
Daily SMA200 1405.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1465.4
Previous Daily Low 1458.82
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1462.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1461.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1458.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1455.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1464.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 1468.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

