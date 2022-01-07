Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD resilient in $1790 region as weaker dollar shields precious metals from rising yields

- Spot gold has been swinging either side of the $1790 level in recent trade in wake of the latest jobs report.
- XAU/USD is being shielded from higher yields by a weaker dollar, though if this reverses, gold will be in trouble.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) is nervously holding on to very modest on-the-day gains of about 0.2%, with prices swinging either side of the $1790 level as traders digest the implications of the latest US labour market report. Trading conditions in wake of the mixed report, which saw headline jobs growth disappoint but also saw improvements in measures of slack and strong wage growth, have been choppy and two-way. XAU/USD hit lows around $1782 and high around $1796 and is currently trading towards the upper end of this intra-day range around $1794.
Gold has been surprisingly resilient in wake of the report which analysts interpreted as endorsing the Fed’s tightening plans for 2022. Earlier in the week, the FOMC minutes laid out the stance, so long as labour market progression continues at the current pace (which the latest jobs report revealed that it did in December), rate hikes would soon be warranted. Whilst the jobs report appears not to have boosted the market’s expectations for further near-term rate hikes (hence US 2-year yields remaining flat around 0.87%), it does seem to have boosted the market’s conviction in the Fed’s long-term rate trajectory. 10-year yields recently broke above the 2021 high at 1.77% and came within a whisker of hitting 1.80%. At current levels of around 1.78%, they are around 5bps higher on the day.
Half of this move came from a small boost to inflation expectations, but half is coming from a boost to underlying real yields, with the 10-year TIPS hitting fresh multi-month highs above -0.75% in recent trade. Usually, when real and nominal yields rise, this increase in the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets weighs on the demand for precious metals. However, US dollar-denominated gold prices are being held up by weakness in the buck. In a surprise for FX strategists, the dollar has been weakening in recent trade despite the positive reaction seen in US bond yields to the latest jobs report. Positioning could be overstretched, and the buck could be struggling amid profit-taking. Either way, the weaker dollar is making the price of USD-denominated gold more affordable for international investors, thus negating the negative impact of higher real yields.
Many FX strategists have been calling for the dollar to move higher given the recent surge in long-term US bond yields this week as conviction in the Fed’s ability to get rates back to pre-pandemic levels grows. On the week, 10-year nominal yields are up over 25bps, whilst 10-year real yields are up more than 35. The dollar may well now be seen by some as “cheap” given the recent widening in US/G10 rate differentials in favour of the buck. Meanwhile, the bigger relative moves higher in real yields represent a drop in inflation expectations, diminishing the appeal for inflation protection, a key reason why investors buy gold. If current trends in bond markets continue and the dollar starts to pick up, XAU/USD may well be headed back to 2021 lows under $1700 in the next few weeks/months.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1792.63
|Today Daily Change
|4.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1788.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1799.96
|Daily SMA50
|1804.8
|Daily SMA100
|1792.88
|Daily SMA200
|1800.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1811.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1786.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1789.51
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1796.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1802.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1779.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1770.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1804.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1829.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session high above 1.1320
EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction with the initial reaction to the mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday but managed to regain its traction on its way to a fresh daily high above 1.1320. The greenback is facing modest selling pressure as the positive start in US stock markets point to improving sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest dialy gains above 1.3550
The renewed dollar weakness after the mixed December Nonfarm Payrolls report is helping GBP/USD push higher ahead of the weekend. The pair was last seen trading above 1.3550 and it remains on track to close the week in the positive territory.
Gold drops toward $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Alibaba extends rally on a new analyst price target
NYSE:BABA gained 4.51% during Thursday’s trading session. Benchmark Capital provided an updated price target for AliBaba. Chinese tech companies get fined on another round of government regulatory checks.