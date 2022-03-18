Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains capped under $1950, traders assess Russo-Ukraine talks, Fed developments

- Gold prices remain capped under $1950 despite weaker equities as traders mull Russo-Ukraine peace talks, recent Fed developments.
- Some think the bank’s hawkish shift this week may be weighing on gold’s appeal and preventing a rebound.
- Gold is currently on course for its worst one-week performance in nearly four months.
Despite a modest end-of-week pullback in the global equity space as investors mull the Russo-Ukraine war, inflation and central bank tightening risks, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are struggling to build on Thursday’s gains. Indeed, the $1950 mark continues to act as a ceiling for XAU/USD which, at current levels near $1940, trades with modest on the day losses of around 0.1%. As traders continue to assess the state of Russia/Ukraine peace negotiations (no signs of any breakthrough just yet), attention now turns to a call between the US and Chinese Presidents. US President Joe Biden will reportedly use as an opportunity to urge China President Xi Jinping not to offer military aid to Russia.
Though gold prices did find solid support in the $1900 around the middle of the week, prices remain on course for their worst week in nearly four months. At current levels, spot prices are down just under 2.5% on the week, with traders citing this week’s surprisingly hawkish Fed policy announcement as adding to reluctance on Friday to add to longs at or above $1950. To recap, the central bank hiked interest rates by 25bps for the first time in three years and signalled intentions to lift interest rates a further six times this year, followed by a further four in 2023, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagging rising inflation risks and the need to act.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals and can therefore weigh on demand for gold. Meanwhile, though the current inflationary environment, which has been exacerbated in recent weeks by geopolitical developments between Ukraine and Russia, is keeping gold underpinned amid demand for inflation protection, it may continue to push the Fed in a more hawkish direction. Two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers James Bullard and Christopher Waller were both on the wires on Friday calling for an accelerated pace of tightening this year.
They have been ahead of the curve regarding Fed policy over the last year and there is a risk that if they can persuade the rest of the central bank’s policymakers to turn even more hawkish, rates could be moving up by more than the 150bps currently expected this year. That could be a headwind for gold. In the more immediate future, geopolitics remains the key factor to monitor amid hopes for Russo-Ukraine peace. More Fed speakers will be on the wires later with Michelle Bowman, Charles Evans and Thomas Barkin all slated to speak.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1935.6
|Today Daily Change
|-7.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1942.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1942.21
|Daily SMA50
|1873.1
|Daily SMA100
|1838.95
|Daily SMA200
|1813.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.33
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1939.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1933.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1927.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1912.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1953.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1965.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.