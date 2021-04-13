Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

- XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720.
- Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD.
- Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low $1,723 in the early European session but made a sharp U-turn in the last hour. Boosted by a renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback after the inflation data, gold climbed into the positive territory and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at $1,738.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart rose above 50 with the latest upsurge, suggesting that the bullish momentum is gathering strength. On the upside, the first hurdle is aligned at $1,740 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of Mar. 31 - Apr. 8 rally) ahead of $1,745 (static level). A daily close above the latter could open the door for additional gains toward $1,755, where the 50-day SMA is located.
On the other hand, the 50-period SMA acts as the first dynamic support at $1,735. Furthermore, strong support seems to have formed in the $1,723-$1,727 area (100-period SMA, 200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). A daily close below that level could attract more sellers and trigger a bearish shift.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after US inflation beats estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, under pressure after US inflation figures beat estimates with 2.6% YoY, while Core CPI beat expectations with 1.6%. Concerns about J&J's vaccines have boosted the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends fall amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
GBP/USD extends fall amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740
XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.