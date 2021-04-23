Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing $1,800 mark

- Sustained USD selling, COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to regain positive traction on Friday.
- The recent breakout through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders.
- A move beyond the $1,800 mark, en-route $1,815-16 resistance, looks a distinct possibility.
Gold managed to regain positive traction on the last trading day of the week and reversed a part of the previous day's rejection slide from the $1,800 neighbourhood. The commodity maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering around the $1,790 region, up 0.40% for the day.
The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that continued lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases in some countries further benefitted the safe-haven XAU/USD and remained supportive.
Looking at the technical picture, last week's strong move beyond the $1,760-65 resistance zone validated a double-bottom bullish breakout and supports prospects for additional near-term gains. The constructive set-up is reinforced by bullish technical indicators, which are still far from being in the overbought territory.
Hence, a subsequent strength beyond the $1,800 mark, towards the $1,815-16 resistance, remains a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $1,959-$1,676 downfall, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move witnessed since the beginning of this month.
On the flip side, the double-bottom neckline resistance breakpoint, around the $1,765-60 region now seems to act as immediate strong support. This is followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $1,745-44 area and the $1,730 level. Sustained weakness below will negate the positive outlook and prompt some technical selling.
The XAU/USD might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards challenging the $1,700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling would expose the double-bottom support, around the $1,677-76 region, or multi-month lows touched in March.
XAU/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1788.92
|Today Daily Change
|4.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1784.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1744.16
|Daily SMA50
|1748.33
|Daily SMA100
|1804.1
|Daily SMA200
|1857.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.99
