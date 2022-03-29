Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers back into $1910s, but traders doubt sustainability of rebound

- Gold has rebounded well from earlier session lows in the $1890 area and is back to the mid-$1910s.
- But a sustained rebound is unlikely against the backdrop of positive Russo-Ukraine updates and yields that may remain buoyant.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have enjoyed a healthy rebound from earlier session lows in the $1890 area during US trade and are now back to trading near $1915, with on-the-day losses brought back to just 0.3% versus 1.6% at earlier lows. The rebound was in part facilitated by the presence of strong support in the $1890 area in the form of the 50-Day Moving Average (at $1892) and earlier monthly lows at $1895. This encouraged buyers to pile back, with a sharp pullback from recent highs across the US yield curve also helping.
There was a lot of focus on the first inversion of the US 2-year/10-year yield spread since 2019, a classic recession indicator. Indeed, anxiety regarding US economic weakness in wake of the Fed’s recent hawkish shift in policy guidance and amid ongoing global economic uncertainty as a result of the ongoing Russo-Ukraine conflict has likely helped to support precious metals during US trade.
But in wake of Tuesday’s positive Russo-Ukraine developments that included “constructive” talks which appeared to make progress towards a peace deal and a Russian announcement of scaling down military activities in Ukraine’s north, it remains far to soon to bet on a sustained XAU/USD rebound back to earlier weekly highs in the $1960 area. Further positive Russo-Ukraine headlines later this week could well inject bearishness into gold markets, as was the case momentarily on Tuesday.
There is also a barrage of US data to consider (official March jobs report and ISM surveys, plus Core PCE), all of which should continue to indicate a hot economy, thus supporting the Fed’s recent policy shift. This is likely to keep the trajectory of US bond yields pointed upwards, with higher borrowing acting as a headwind to non-yielding precious metals via a higher “opportunity cost”. Rallies back towards the mid-$1900s may well be sold.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1917.23
|Today Daily Change
|-5.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1922.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1954.8
|Daily SMA50
|1890.24
|Daily SMA100
|1848.88
|Daily SMA200
|1817.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1943.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1906.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1890.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1949.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1975.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1991.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
