Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back to $1830 area amid pre-Fed profit taking

- Spot gold prices have dropped back to the $1830 area in recent trade amid pre-Fed profit-taking and technical selling.
- All eyes are on the Fed's policy announcement at 1900GMT and press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1930GMT.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been under selling pressure in recent trade, dropping from the mid-$1840s prior to the US open to around the $1830 as the Fed monetary policy announcement at 1330GMT looms. A combination of pre-Fed profit-taking and short-term, intra-day technical selling have been cited as the reason for XAU/USD’s recent drop, with gold not receiving any impetus from subdued FX or bond markets, which are both in their typical pre-Fed lull. Starting with the technicians; since last week, gold had been supported by an uptrend, but this uptrend broke a few hours back, triggering some technical selling and a drop back to the $1830 support area.
Moving on to the pre-Fed profit-taking; gold has been performing well in recent weeks and is up more than 2.5% from its lows in the $1780 area printed back on the first day of the year. That solid run of recent gains has come despite a US dollar that has been strengthening (over the last two weeks, anyway) and US bond yields, which have remained well support close to multi-month/year highs. The run higher this year in US bond yields (the 10-year is more than 25bps higher on the year already) has come amid increased bets on Fed hawkishness, something that would normally hit gold.
However, sharp equity market downside (since the start of the year) and geopolitical tensions appear to have infused gold with some safe-haven demand. But that doesn’t mean Fed tightening isn't still a threat to gold and it seems as though on Wednesday, traders were eager to book some profit on long XAU/USD positions just in case the Fed hits markets with a hawkish surprise (which would likely be gold negative). In a scenario where a hawkish surprise sends the US dollar and yields surging, key areas of support to watch for gold include last week’s low in the $1805 area, then the annual low just above $1780. In a bullish gold scenario, Tuesday’s highs just above $1850 would be the key resistance to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1300 as dollar keeps its strength ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading in the negative territory below 1.1300 on Wednesday as markets wait for the FOMC to announce its policy decisions following its two-day meeting. The US Dollar Index holds above 96.00 ahead of the American session, supported by the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3500, eyes on Fed
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory above 1.3500 during the American trading hours. The market mood remains upbeat ahead of the Fed's policy announcements Chairman Powell's presser.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3500, eyes on Fed
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory above 1.3500 during the American trading hours. The market mood remains upbeat ahead of the Fed's policy announcements Chairman Powell's presser.
Gold retreats below $1,840, markets gear up for Fed policy decisions
Gold spent the first part of the day moving sideways in a tight range below $1,850 but came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours. With the dollar holding its ground ahead of Fed's policy announcements, XAU/USD trades below $1,840.
Cryptos to enjoy 20% upswing
BTC generated a significant amount of buying during the early NY trading session, pushing higher by more than 5%. Likewise, ETH has rallied over 24% from the weekly lows. XRP continues to lag BTC and ETH in performance, but a rally of its own is likely to develop very soon.