Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints mild losses below $1,800, tracks S&P 500 Futures

Gold fades the previous day’s upside momentum, heavy inside a choppy range off-late.
S&P 500 Futures extend Wall Street’s losses as escalating covid fears weigh on sentiment.
US-China, Russia-Ukraine tussles join the Fed’s blackout period to magnify risk-off mood.
Gold fails to extend Tuesday’s upbeat performance while easing to $1,777, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) sours the sentiment and weighs on the yellow metal, traders await fresh clues while staying inside a choppy range surrounding $1,780 off-late.
Covid resurgence dashes economic recovery hopes…
Not only the jump in Indian infections but fears of fresh covid variants and struggling vaccinations in Asia and Europe raise challenges for the previously upbeat expectations. Amid these plays, the New Delhi government boosts vaccinations while Japan is up for another virus-led emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.
Read: Coronavirus Update: India leads run-up in global infections, Japan to recall emergencies in Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo
Elsewhere, China warns the West to not interfere while Russia keeps building an army near the border to Ukraine. Furthermore, no guidance from the Fed ahead of next week’s meeting also weigh on market sentiment and gold prices.
Amid these plays, US President Joe Biden’s push for stimulus and easing virus-led activity restrictions in the UK and America couldn’t entertain the traders.
As a result, Wall Street benchmarks dropped for the second day while S&P 500 Futures print 0.10% intraday losses by the press time. It should be noted that the US dollar index (DXY) bounced off a seven-week low the previous day but the recovery moves seem limited off-late.
Looking forward, a light calendar can keep troubling the market players but the virus woes and geopolitical tension should offer intermediate direction. Though, fewer hopes are there for the bull’s return.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pullback moves, gold prices are capped between 50-day and 100-day EMAs, respectively around $1,760 and $1,789, which in turn suggests the extension of recent weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1777.12
|Today Daily Change
|5.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|1771.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.39
|Daily SMA50
|1751.37
|Daily SMA100
|1804.73
|Daily SMA200
|1857.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1762.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1752.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1785.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1799.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains weekly gains trades above 1.2000
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2079, now stable in the 1.2030 region. The shared currency holds on to recent gains despite renewed demand for its American rival.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD clings to modest gains around $1,780 despite USD strength
The XAU/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed to a daily high of $1,780. Although the greenback started to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair stayed relatively resilient and was last seen rising 0.35% on the day at $1,778.
WeWork and Venmo join the Bitcoin craze while prices consolidate
The announcement by WeWork that it will begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Paxos, and several others, is another sign of adoption and follows the decision by Tesla to do the same
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the improving economic outlook and recent remarks from officials suggest that the BoC could become the first major central bank to lay out a roadmap out of the ultra-loose policy.