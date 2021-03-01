Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1757 for further recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since late 2016 amid the rout in the global bonds. The bond tumbled amid a wild week and on rising inflation expectations, sending the returns on the markets through the roof. The non-yielding gold suffered the most.
The sentiment around the yellow metals is also underpinned by the passage of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus by the House of Representatives. In the week ahead, the focus will continue to remain on the yields, especially the US Treasury yields, and the all-important payrolls release.
Let’s take a look at how gold is positioned on the technical charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key levels of note
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold’s recovery is likely to run into immediate resistance at $1753, the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, SMA10 four-hour and SMA100 15-minutes.
A break above which could challenge a powerful barrier at $1757, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month coincides with the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
The buyers would then target the pivot point one-day R1 at $1766 en-route the $1773 hurdle.
The intersection of the previous day high and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month at $1776 is the level to beat for the XAU bulls.
To the downside, an immediate cushion awaits at $1746, the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
The sellers need to crack the $1740 cap in order to resume the recent downtrend. That level is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, previous high four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
A sharp drop towards the multi-month lows of $1717 cannot be ruled if the bulls fail to defend the critical $1740 support.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7770 on downbeat China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce above 0.7750 on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery helps the aussie to rebound from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited.
Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target
Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse. Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse. The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern
BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.