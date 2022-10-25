- Gold price grinds higher by 0.24%, though facing solid resistance around $1660.
- If XAU/USD clears $1670, a test of $1700 is on the cards.
- A formation of a bullish flag in the XAU/USD hourly chart opens the door for further upside.
Gold price advances steadily during the North American session, though it remains capped below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), despite falling US Treasury yields underpinning the yellow metal prices, as gold recovers after hitting a daily low of $1638.40. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is trading at $1653 a troy ounce, above its opening price by 0.24%.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, XAU/USD is downward biased, as it has remained since sliding below the 200-EMA in mid-June 2022. Worth noting that Tuesday’s daily high was shy of hitting a downslope trendline, drawn from October highs, which confluences with the 20-day EMA. So XAU buyers need to clear $1670, to exacerbate a rally towards the 100-day EMA at $1690, ahead of $1700. On the flip side, a daily close below Monday’s low of $1644 would cement gold’s downward biased, which would be unable to capitalize, despite lower US bond yields, opening the door for further losses.
Short-term, the XAU/USD hourly chart illustrates the formation of a bullish flag, opening the door for further gains. Worth noting that gold is neutral-to-upward biased, and once it clears, the October 24 high of $1670 will exacerbate a rally toward $1700.
The XAU/USD first resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at $1665, ahead of $1670. Break above will expose the R2 pivot at $1681, followed by the R3 daily pivot level at $1692.42, ahead of $1700.
On the other hand, if XAU/USD slumps below the confluence of several EMAs, lead by the 50, 20, and 200-EMA around $1647-$1651, would send the yellow-metal price toward the convergence of the 100-EMA and the S1 daily pivot around $1639-41. Once cleared, the following demand zone would be the bullish-flag bottom trendline around $1636.
XAU/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1653.48
|Today Daily Change
|3.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1649.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1667.34
|Daily SMA50
|1693.59
|Daily SMA100
|1737.75
|Daily SMA200
|1813.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1670.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1654.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1660.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1638.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1628.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1612.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1665.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1681.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1692.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
