Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits two-month highs, still under $1800

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Metals are rising sharply on Monday amid lower US yields and risk appetite.
  • Gold approaches $1800/oz and retreats.

Gold is rising by more than 1% on Monday, boosted by a decline in US yields, optimism and a slide of the US dollar. XAU/USD peaked at $1797.88, the highest intraday level since February 25 and then pulled back toward $1790.

The positive tone remains intact in gold, but while under $1800 gains seem limited. The mentioned area capped the upside several times during April and is a key level. A consolidation above would open the doors to an extension of the rally that started late in March from $1670.

A failure at current levels, would leave XAU/USD vulnerable to a deeper correction to the 20-day moving average at $1765. A close below would point to further losses. The next support stands at $1755.

Silver and gold are sharply higher on Monday, as the DXY drops 0.39%, giving up half of Friday’s gains. Lower US yields and economic data weighed on the greenback. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US declined unexpectedly to 60.7 from 64.7. The 10-year yield bottomed at 1.58%, before recovering to 1.61%.

Also risk appetite is boosting metals. The Dow Jones rises by 1% and the S&P 500 by 0.42%. On the negative front, Nasdaq drops by 0.28%.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1795.37
Today Daily Change 26.59
Today Daily Change % 1.50
Today daily open 1768.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1762.34
Daily SMA50 1745.28
Daily SMA100 1799.81
Daily SMA200 1855.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1773.72
Previous Daily Low 1764.3
Previous Weekly High 1790.03
Previous Weekly Low 1756.18
Previous Monthly High 1797.93
Previous Monthly Low 1705.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1767.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1770.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1764.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1759.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 1754.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1773.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1778.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1782.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.2050 after US ISM PMI badly disappointed with 60.7 points. Supply issues are holding the sector back. The consequent drop in yields is weighing on the greenback. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD breaks above downtrend resistance, building on lower yields, levels

Gold has been riding as US Treasury yields are retreating. XAU/USD is on course to break above the downtrend resistance line. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive, providing another oomph to bulls.

Gold News

Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal

Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.

Read more

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.  How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?

Read more

