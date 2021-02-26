Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has significant support only at $1,712 – Confluence Detector

Gold is suffering a meltdown – alongside stocks – as US Treasury yields are surging on elevated growth and inflation forecasts. The precious metal has no yield and investors seem more attracted to Bitcoin these days. Where will it stop?
In the meantime, here is how XAU/USD is positioned on the charts.
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold has some support at $1,725, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 2 and the previous 15min-Low.
A more considerable cushion is at $1,712, which is where the PP one-month Support 2 hits the price.
Even lower, bears may target $1,687, which is where traders find the PP one-week S3.
Looking up, some resistance awaits at $1,741, which is the confluence of the PP one-day S2 and the Simple Moving Average 5-15m.
A more significant hurdle awaits at $1,753, which is the meeting point for the PP one-week S1 and the PP one-day S3.
Further above, $1,760 is where the SMA 5-1h and the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower converge.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.