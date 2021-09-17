Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has critical support at $1,743 – Confluence Detector

- XAU/USD has tumbled down as dollar demand triggers selling.
- The Confluence Detector is showing gold has critical support at $1,744.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting
Fear has gripped markets – the Federal Reserve may still go ahead with tapering of its bond-buying scheme and China's Evergrande is in deep financial trouble, The second-largest real-estate firm in the second-largest economy seems to be on the brink of missing a debt payment or even bankruptcy.
In turn, stock markets are under pressure and the safe-haven dollar is in demand. Moreover, US returns on 10-year Treasuries are on the rise, making yieldless gold less attractive. How is the precious metal positioned?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD has weak support at $1,746, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower and the previous day's low.
The critical line in the sand for the yellow metal is $1,743, which is where the all-important Fibonacci 38.2% one-month hits the price.
Looking up, two resistance lines are eyed. First, $1,758 is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m and the BB 1h-Middle.
The second line is $1,765, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 38.2% one day and the BB 1h-Upper.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.