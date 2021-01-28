Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD

- A broad-based USD strength prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday.
- The prevalent risk-off mood could help limit the downside for the safe-haven metal.
- Investors now look forward to the US Q4 GDP report for some meaningful impetus.
Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1835 region.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC bounce from one-and-half-week lows, around the $1831 region, instead met with fresh supply on Thursday amid stronger US dollar. The Fed expressed concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery downplayed speculations of tapering bond purchases sooner than expected, which extended some support to the XAU/USD.
Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the reimposition of strict restrictions and a delay in COVID-19 vaccine supplies. In fact, the UK announced new measures to clamp down on travel to and from Britain and indicated that the lockdown would last until March 8. Separately, China also sought to limit Lunar New Year trips to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.
This continued underpinning the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. However, the prevalent risk-off environment – as depicted by some follow-through weakness in the equity markets – might help limit any deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity, at least for the time being.
That said, the overnight bearish break below symmetrical triangle support might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards testing monthly swing lows, around the $1800 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility. Any attempted recovery move might now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Advance US Q4 GDP report, which should influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1835.52
|Today Daily Change
|-5.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1840.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1870.71
|Daily SMA50
|1857.49
|Daily SMA100
|1880.14
|Daily SMA200
|1849.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1853.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1839.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1830.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1808.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1852.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the defensive around 1.2100 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD looks to extend Wednesday's drop below 1.2100, as stock markets remain weak. Risk-off overshadows dovish Fed, boosts demand for the US dollar. Data-wise, the focus would be on the preliminary German CPI for January and US Q4 advance GDP release.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700 amid EU-UK jitters over vaccine
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day while heading towards 1.3650 amid broad-based US dollar strength. EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca. US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be ruled out.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.