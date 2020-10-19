Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gains 0.18%, looks to re-enter rising channel

- Gold picks up a bid, probes the lower end of a rising channel.
- Failure to retake bullish channel could invite stronger chart-driven selling.
Gold is currently trading at $1,902, representing a 0.18% gain on the day.
Having picked up a bid at $1,897 early today, the yellow metal is now looking to re-enter the bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 lows and Oct.2 and Oct. 12 highs.
If followed by a move below the session low of $1,897, a failure to retake the bullish channel would confirm an end of bounce from the Sept. 28 low of $1,848 and open the doors for a fresh sell-off.
Alternatively, a break above Friday's high of $1,913 would validate the bullish reading on the daily chart MACD histogram and shift the focus to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at $1,924.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1901.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1900.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895.11
|Daily SMA50
|1927.33
|Daily SMA100
|1871.63
|Daily SMA200
|1753.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1904.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1907.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1888.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1878.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1910.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1920.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1926.72
