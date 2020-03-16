Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends losses after largest weekly decline since 1983

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD recorded its largest weekly decline since 1983 last week.
  • Further downside could be on the cards.
 

XAU/USD weekly chart

 
Gold suffered its worst weekly decline since 1983 last week, erasing the 2020 gains and challenging the 50 SMA on the weekly chart. 
  

XAU/USD daily chart

 
The market remains on the back foot with extreme volatility while testing the 1500 mark and the 200 SMA on the daily chart. Gold stays vulnerable but bears need to overcome the 1480 support on a daily basis to reach 1440 on the way down. Resistance can be expected near 1530 and in the 1548/1557 price zone. 
   
 
Resistance: 1530, 1548, 1557
Support: 1500, 1480, 1440
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1498.12
Today Daily Change -32.24
Today Daily Change % -2.11
Today daily open 1530.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1624.02
Daily SMA50 1589.04
Daily SMA100 1535.33
Daily SMA200 1499.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1598.08
Previous Daily Low 1504.72
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1540.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1562.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 1490.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 1397.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1637.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand

EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand

EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged

GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged

A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.

GBP/USD News

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows. 

Gold News

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures