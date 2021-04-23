Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned

- Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region.
- A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure.
- The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Gold surrendered its modest intraday gains and refreshed daily lows, around the $1,781 region during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through selling.
A combination of factors failed to assist the precious metal to capitalize on its early uptick, instead prompted some fresh selling around the $1,790 region. Bearish traders might now be looking to extend the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the $1,800 round-figure mark, or near two-month tops.
Investors seemed to have digested the overnight report that the Biden administration is seeking an increase in the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals to near 40%. This was evident from a goodish rebound in the US equity futures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields further acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. The negative factors, to a larger extent, were offset by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which languished near multi-week lows amid reduced bets for an earlier Fed lift-off.
Investors now seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and should help limit deeper losses, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash Manufacturing and Services PMI prints. The data will offer fresh insight into how the economy is performing and influence the USD. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1781.94
|Today Daily Change
|-2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1784.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1744.16
|Daily SMA50
|1748.33
|Daily SMA100
|1804.1
|Daily SMA200
|1857.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3900 amid upbeat UK Retail Sales, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat UK Retail Sales. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK PMIs.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.