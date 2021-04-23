Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,780 area as US T-bond yields rebound

- Gold lost its traction after climbing toward $1,800 on Friday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%.
- Latest PMI data from US underlined strong price pressures.
After rising to a daily high of $1,795 earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-tun and was last seen losing 0.3% on a daily basis at $1,778.
US T-bond yields turn north after PMI data
A decisive rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on gold during the American trading hours. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 2% at 1.567%.
The data published by the IHS Markit revealed on Friday that the economic activity in the US private sector expanded at a record-high pace in April with the Composite rising to 62.2 from 59.7 in March. However, the underlying details of the publication revealed that producers were passing input price increases to clients at a growing proportion, reviving concerns over inflation.
Other data from the US showed that New Home Sales in March surged by 20.7%, compared to analysts' expectation for an increase of 12.8%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory around 91.00 after these data, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1781.61
|Today Daily Change
|-2.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1784.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1744.16
|Daily SMA50
|1748.33
|Daily SMA100
|1804.1
|Daily SMA200
|1857.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
