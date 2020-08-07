Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops $50 from record highs to the $2020 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  •  Gold having worst day since March as bearish correction accelerates.
  • US dollar recovers ground across the board, triggering XAU/USD slide.

Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday, trading below $2040/oz at the moment. Earlier on Friday, the yellow metal reached at $2075, a new record high. It then pulled back and accelerated sharply to the downside during the American session amid a rally of the US dollar.

The greenback was rising and after a short-lived retreat after the release of NFP, it resumed the upside, as a report suggests the White House will sanction Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to 93.60, reaching the highest level since Tuesday. It is up by 0.75%, having the biggest gain in months. The greenback also rallied against commodity and emerging market currencies. In Wall Street, main stock indexes are falling modestly. The Dow Jones drops 0.19% and the Nasdaq 0.02%.

XAU/USD bottomed at $2022 and then bounced modestly to the upside. It is losing 1.25%. Other metals are experiencing more significant corrections. Silver losses 3.95% and Platinum more than 4%.

Gold levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 2028.38
Today Daily Change -34.58
Today Daily Change % -1.68
Today daily open 2062.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.63
Daily SMA50 1809.82
Daily SMA100 1744.71
Daily SMA200 1640.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2069.78
Previous Daily Low 2034.66
Previous Weekly High 1984.8
Previous Weekly Low 1900
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2056.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2048.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 2041.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 2020.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 2006.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 2076.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 2090.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 2112.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

