Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls up 1.8 million in July vs. 1.6 million expected

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 1.8 million (rounded from 1,763,000) in July, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading beat the market expectation of 1.6 million by a small margin and followed June's print of 4,791,000.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate fell to 10.2% to come in better than analysts' estimate of 10.5%. Additionally, the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked down to 61.4% and the Average Hourly Earnings edged lower from 4.9% to 4.8% on a yearly basis.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed a muted reaction to the data and was last seen gaining 0.45% on the day at 93.19. Meanwhile, The S&P 500 futures continued to erase daily losses and were last down only 0.15% on a daily basis.
Key takeaways
"The number of persons employed part-time for economic reasons declined by 619,000 to 8.4 million in July, reflecting a decline in the number of people whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions (-658,000)."
"In July, the number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job declined by 463,000 to 7.7 million; this measure is 2.8 million higher than in February."
"The largest employment increases in July occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care."
