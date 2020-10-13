Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD downside more compelling below $1904 strong cushion – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) attempts a bounce on the $1900 level but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid a broad-based US dollar rebound, as the haven demand returns. The reports that the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine study has been paused fuelled the risk-off lows
Further, the delay in a potential US fiscal stimulus deal adds to the worries about the US economic recovery and benefits the US dollar bulls. Markets now await fresh stimulus news and US CPI release for next gold trades.
How is gold positioned technically?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator suggests that the XAU bulls are attempting a tepid bounce while challenging a fierce resistance at $1918. That level is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, previous high one-hour and pivot point one-day S1.
Acceptance above the latter could put the next upside barrier at risk, $1923, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day coincides with SMA200 four-hour.
Further up, the convergence of the daily high and SMA10 four-hour at $1925 will cap the recovery attempt. Strong resistance at $1932, the previous week high, will be the level to beat for the bulls.
Alternatively, a break below the $1911 (previous low four-hour) support is needed for the sellers to challenge the critical downside target of $1904 (Fibonacci 38.2% one-month).
A sharp drop below the latter cannot be ruled towards $1895, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and SMA100 four-hour intersection.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed German ZEW
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1800 amid a mixed German ZEW survey. The US dollar remains broadly bid amid tepid market mood, spurred by a pause in Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial. Focus shifts to the US CPI data.
GBP/USD heading towards 1.3000
GBP/USD is under selling pressure, amid renewed dollar’s demand and no progress in Brexit talks. EU’s Chief Negotiator Barnier said they will continue to work for a “fair deal.”
XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI
Gold sellers continue to lurk just above $1925. US dollar remains buoyed by discouraging vaccine news. Eyes on US CPI report and sentiment on Wall Street.
US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit
Overall and core price increases expected to moderate in September. Federal Reserve has projected no change in fed funds through 2023. Annual core and overall rates running well below January levels.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.