Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could fall to $1,849 as covid fears dominate – Confluence Detector

XAU/USD has been extending its decline, trading at around $1,865 at the time of writing. Markets are becoming more concerned about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe and growing in the US. While that could eventually lead to a larger fiscal stimulus from the US government, Congress has adjourned without taking any decisions.
The elections are also causing a high level of uncertainty and it could move gold in all directions.
See Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
In the meantime, how are technicals looking for XAU/USD?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold only has weak support at $1,861, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-day Support 1 and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower.
A critical cushion awaits at $1,849, which is the convergence of the previous monthly low and the Pivot Point one-week Support 3.
Looking up, strong resistance is at $1,872, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week, the previous 4h-low, and the PP one-week Support 2.
The upside target, in case of a recovery, awaits at $1,886, which is a juncture of levels including the BB 1h-Upper and the PP one-week S1.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.