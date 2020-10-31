Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend slide with a daily close below $1,860

- XAU/USD lost more than 1% last week and closed near $1,880.
- Bearish pressure could gather strength is gold drops below $1,860.
- 100-day SMA at $1,890 aligns as first resistance.
The XAU/USD pair suffered heavy losses on Wednesday and Thursday but staged a rebound on Friday. Despite the fact that the pair gained 0.6% on the last day of the week, it closed 1.2% lower on a weekly basis at $1,879.
XAU/USD technical outlook
On Thursday, gold touched its lowest level in a month at $1,860, where the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of June-August rally is located. Although strong support seems to have formed around that level with the price turning north on Friday, the pair closed the third straight day below the 100-day SMA at $1,890. Unless XAU/USD successfully makes a daily close above $1,890, it is likely to retest $1,860. Below $1,860, $1,850 (September 24/26 low) could be seen as the next target.
On the upside, $1,890 (100-day SMA) is the initial hurdle ahead of $1,900 (psychological level/20-day SMA) and $1,916 (50-day SMA).
Gold daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
