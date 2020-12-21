Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside

Gold fails to extend Friday’s pullback moves, holds 50-day SMA breakout.

Bullish MACD, risk sentiment favor bulls, descending trend line from August 07 adds to the upside barriers.

Gold remains bid during Monday’s Asian session, heading towards European trading with 0.78% intraday gains to $1,895 currently. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the last week’s upside break of 50-day SMA while defying pullback moves portrayed on Friday.

Read: S&P 500 Futures wobble around 3,700 as US stimulus news combat Brexit, virus woes

Risk sentiment joins the yellow metal’s ability to stay beyond 50-day SMA to attack the 100-day SMA level of $1,904.55. However, any further upside will eye for a multi-day-old resistance line around $1,917.

Should gold buyers manage to cross $1,917 on a daily closing basis, November’s high near $1,965/66 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-day SMA, at $1,870 now, will attack an upward sloping trend line from November 30, currently around $1,844.

If at all the commodity sellers dominate past-$1,844, the monthly low near $1,775 may return to the charts.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected