Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls – Confluence Detector

- XAU/USD has staged a recovery in response to weak Nonfarm Payrolls figures.
- The Confluence Detector shows that gold faces significant resistance only at $1,914.
- Gold prices pull back as traders book profits – What's next? [Video]
Bad news for the US economy is good for gold – Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 559,000 in May, below 664,000 expected and on top of only meager upward revisions. The disappointing data keeps America still short some 7.6 million jobs of pre-pandemic levels. If this slow pace persists, the Federal Reserve will likely continue printing $120 billion per month for longer. Some of that flows to the precious metal.
The next big event is inflation, due out only on Thursday, leaving room for technicals to have a substantial impact.
Where next for gold from here?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD faces some resistance at $1,897, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 50-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the SMA 5-one-day.
The upside target is $1,914, which is where the previous monthly high and the previous weekly high converge.
Some support is at $1,888, a level of confluence between the Fibonacci 61.8% one week and the SMA 50-1h.
Further down, the next cushion is $1,879, which is the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Pivot Point one-week Support 1 hit the price.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates
EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely
The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P.