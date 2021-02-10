Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls lined up for tickets of late-January tops

- Gold buyers attack short-term triangle resistance while teasing the intraday high.
- Successful U-turn from 50-bar SMA, amid bullish MACD, favor optimists.
- Bears have a bumpy road even if they manage to conquer $1,833 support confluence.
Gold seesaws around an intraday high of $1,845.33, currently up 0.39% to $1,1843.14, during the pre-European session trading on Wednesday.
In doing so, the yellow metal buyers battle the upper line of an immediate triangle while cheering sustained trading beyond 50-bar SMA amid bullish MACD.
Hence, the upside break of an immediate hurdle near $1,845-46 becomes imminent, which in turn can propel the quote towards the highs marked during January 21 and 29, around $1,875.
However, a decisive move beyond Tuesday’s top of $1,848.63 will add conviction to the hopes of upside.
On the contrary, a convergence of 50-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from Friday, near $1,833, can convince short-term traders.
Though, the $1,800 threshold and the monthly bottom surrounding $1,875 could test the gold bears afterward.
To sum up, gold prices are primed for further upside but need clarity of moves amid a light calendar and mostly dead feeds.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1843.53
|Today Daily Change
|7.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|1836.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1841.18
|Daily SMA50
|1859.59
|Daily SMA100
|1870.35
|Daily SMA200
|1855.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1848.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1818.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1866.5
