Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls battle 200-HMA despite sluggish momentum

- Gold prices pick-up bids to refresh intraday top.
- Sustained bounce-off monthly horizontal support keeps buyers hopeful inside short-term symmetrical triangle.
- Monthly bottom adds to the downside filters, November 2020 low offers extra challenge to the bulls.
Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,739.58, up 0.15% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal confronts 200-HMA while staying inside the monthly symmetrical triangle formation.
Although the commodity’s ability to stay above a horizontal area establishes since April 01 favors the buyers, sluggish Momentum and the key HMA tests the gold bulls near $1,747, comprising the upper line of the stated triangle.
Even if the precious metal manages to cross the $1,747 hurdle, the monthly high around $1,760 and November 2020 bottom surrounding $1,765 act as extra upside challenges to the bullion.
On the flip side, a downside break of the triangle’s support line, around $1,728, will drag the quote to the stated horizontal support area between $1,721 and $1,724, a break of which will highlight the monthly low of $1,705.91 for sellers.
Should there be an increased downside past-$1,705.91, the $1,700 threshold and the previous month’s bottom close to $1,676 will be the key to watch.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.22
|Today Daily Change
|2.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1736.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.26
|Daily SMA50
|1753.93
|Daily SMA100
|1805.67
|Daily SMA200
|1858.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1743.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1712.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1746.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.16
