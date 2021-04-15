Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls battle 200-HMA despite sluggish momentum

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices pick-up bids to refresh intraday top.
  • Sustained bounce-off monthly horizontal support keeps buyers hopeful inside short-term symmetrical triangle.
  • Monthly bottom adds to the downside filters, November 2020 low offers extra challenge to the bulls.

Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,739.58, up 0.15% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal confronts 200-HMA while staying inside the monthly symmetrical triangle formation.

Although the commodity’s ability to stay above a horizontal area establishes since April 01 favors the buyers, sluggish Momentum and the key HMA tests the gold bulls near $1,747, comprising the upper line of the stated triangle.

Even if the precious metal manages to cross the $1,747 hurdle, the monthly high around $1,760 and November 2020 bottom surrounding $1,765 act as extra upside challenges to the bullion.

On the flip side, a downside break of the triangle’s support line, around $1,728, will drag the quote to the stated horizontal support area between $1,721 and $1,724, a break of which will highlight the monthly low of $1,705.91 for sellers.

Should there be an increased downside past-$1,705.91, the $1,700 threshold and the previous month’s bottom close to $1,676 will be the key to watch.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1739.22
Today Daily Change 2.80
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 1736.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1732.26
Daily SMA50 1753.93
Daily SMA100 1805.67
Daily SMA200 1858.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1749.44
Previous Daily Low 1732.64
Previous Weekly High 1758.74
Previous Weekly Low 1721.34
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1743.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 1722.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1712.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1746.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 1756.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 1763.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

