Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders

- Gold bears waiting for a break of support structure.
- A 1:3 risk to reward trade could be on the cards on the break and restest of the structure.
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
This has given rise to an uptrend to test the resistance once again, (old 1920/30 support).
However, the price is failing here and is forming a head and shoulders on the daily chart.
The right-hand shoulder is, however, struggling to break the rising support on the 4-hour time frame.
A break below the support will likely fuel the bear's plight in attacking the downside towards a monthly target area as being a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 rally.
Top-down analysis
The following is a top-down analysis that offers a bearish case and 1:3 risk to reward and high probability set up.
This will evolve on a break below the 4-hour support line and what would be expected to complete the head and shoulders pattern and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Monthly target
Weekly continuation on the cards
Daily head and shoulders in the making
4-hour setup
A sell limit can be placed once the support structure is broken on the presumption of a retest of the structure that should act as resistance on entry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
