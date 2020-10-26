Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears still dominate despite recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold has made its way back above the $1,900 level, attempting to recover. Earlier, it dropped as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for "moving the goal posts" on fiscal stimulus talks. The precious metal continues having a robust correlation with speculation about a multi-trillion relief package from Washington.

Election uncertainty is also weighing on markets, but having a more muted impact on XAU/USD.

How is gold positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD is capped under $1.909, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle. As the graphic below shows, it is the most robust level.

Looking up, the next target is $1,923, which is a juncture of lines including the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, the 50-day Simple Moving Average, and the PP one-week R1.

Some support awaits at $1,891, which is the confluence of the BB 4h-Lower and the PP one-day S1.

Further down, gold has further support at $1,883, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6 and the one-month, the PP one-day S2.

All in all, the path of least resistance is down.

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

