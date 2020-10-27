Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears just can't catch a break

- Gold prices are stubbornly bid within a bearish environment.
- Uncertainty and volatility keeping the yellow metal coiled in a familiar range.
The price of the yellow metal has so far been held up sideways in a $1,897.91-$1,911.35 range on Tuesday, currently bid up some 0.32%.
The price had been slowly chipping away to the downside below resistance and within a bearish environment on the weekly chart.
However, the price is caught up in fundamentals which are making for s gruelling swing trade for the bears, positioned for a downside continuation.
Gold could be in what is now a wait-and-see mode ahead of US elections on the 3rd of November.
Markets are evaluating the potential for a fiscal stimulus deal to be struck in the lame-duck session which hinges on the election results.
A Biden victory ( Blue wave) could keep gold bid
''Certainly, a Blue Wave has driven expectations of a lower dollar, as more stimulus fuels a global reflationary wave, but it has also fueled the bear steepening in the Treasury curve,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
''While we think the Fed will mitigate these risks shortly after the election by extending the duration of QE, the Fed is taking a reactive approach — which suggests that rates may need to rise to prompt them to act.''
Overall, a Biden landslide is expected to weigh on the greenback that has so far enjoyed bouts of demand on risk-off flows. A weaker dollar should amount to higher gold prices.
However, under a split government scenario, achieving consensus on a large package and details regarding state aid could be tough.
This should bull flatten the yield curve, providing another risk mitigant in this scenario, the analysts at TD Securities have argued, adding:
''In the medium-term, the balance of risks remain firmly tiled to the upside for gold bugs, as traders may not need to look too far in order to discount these risk mitigants. For the moment, the waning upside momentum has raised the bar for CTAs to add to their longs in the yellow metal.''
Gold technical analysis
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1906.64
|Today Daily Change
|4.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1902.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.86
|Daily SMA50
|1921.41
|Daily SMA100
|1883.41
|Daily SMA200
|1763.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1908.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1891.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1931.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1894.48
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1902.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1897.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1892.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1883.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1875.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1910.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1918.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.