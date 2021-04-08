Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD at highest in over a month amid dovish Powell comments

- Gold hit its highest level in over a month in the upper-$1750s in recent trade.
- Dovish remarks from Fed Chair Powell have been weighing on yields and the dollar and supporting gold.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices hit their highest levels in over a month of just north of the 18 March $1755 high in recent trade and continue to hold in the upper-$1750s. The pair has been on the front foot for most of Thursday’s session, rising from Asia Pacific levels in the $1730s. That means gold is trading with gains of about 1.1% or just under $20 on the day. To the upside, short-term bulls will be looking for a test of the 50-day moving average at $1764.
Driving the day
The main driver of gold price action on Thursday has been US government bond markets. Yields are a little lower, with the 10-year down about 2bps to under 1.64%. Following dovish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, more downside in US government bond yields may well be in store, which would be a positive for gold. Though bonds have not yet reacted much to Powell’s remarks, the US dollar has been hit, with the DXY slipping all the way back to the 92.00 level. The weaker US dollar is also a supportive factor for gold.
Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been speaking at an IMF panel over the last hour or so. Powell said that the outlook for the US economy has brightened as a result of fiscal support and vaccines. However, Powell noted that the slower pace of global vaccinations and the recent rise in Covid-19 infections in the US are both risks to the recent progress that has been made and that he expects a rise in Covid-19 cases to slow the economic recovery. Powell noted that while fiscal and monetary support have helped the US economy avoid a lot of scarring, the economy continues to need support, before adding that millions of people will have a hard time getting back into the workforce. In reference to the recent strong jobs report, Powell said the Fed would want to see a string of months like the March jobs report to see progress towards its goals, before pointing out that the unemployment rate in the bottom quartile of the economy is still 20%.
In sum then, Powell’s remarks on the economy were dovish; he acknowledged but seemed to play down recent strong data and the recent improvement in the economy’s economic outlook while coming across as eager to emphasise that the economy remains a long way from the Fed’s goals (as expected). Moving on to Powell’s remarks on inflation; he noted that a one-time increase in inflation is different from a persistent increase in inflation, which he defined as inflation going up “year after year after year”. In that vein, Powell reiterated that the upwards price pressures later this year are most likely to be temporary, in other words, saying that the Fed is not going to be worried by the pickup in inflation and will stick to its guns with regards to easy monetary conditions. These comments, whilst nothing new, also seem to have contributed to the dovish tone of Powell’s remarks.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1757.1
|Today Daily Change
|19.30
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|1737.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1728.4
|Daily SMA50
|1764.06
|Daily SMA100
|1811.07
|Daily SMA200
|1858.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1730.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1717.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1744.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1758.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as US yields extend falls
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, recapturing 1.19. US ten-year yields dropped below 1.64%, partly related to a disappointing increase in jobless claims. Concerns about vaccines weighed on the euro earlier and Fed Chair Powell's speech is eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes 50-day SMA at $1,762
XAU/USD advanced to a fresh monthly high above $1,750. Next target on the upside is located at $1,762. Buyers are likely to remain in control unless gold makes a daily close below $1,745.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.