Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD at four months lows, testing $1800

- Gold finds support, for now, at the $1800.
- US dollar remains under pressure amid risk appetite.
XAU/USD is falling for the second day in a row extending the correction from record-high levels. Recently bottomed at $1,800/oz, the lowest level since mid-July. The area around $1,800 capped the downside for now, as the bearish pressure is still elevated.
As of writing, XAU/USD stands at $1,805 down almost $70 from the level it had at the beginning of the week. Gold remains under pressure amid risk appetite, following positive news about COVID-19 vaccines and about the US presidential transition.
Also, US economic data contribute to the decline in gold. On Monday, the Markit PMI report triggered a sharp rally of the US dollar and pushed the metal under $1,850, leaving it vulnerable to more losses.
The bearish momentum remains intact on gold, but the $1,800 are might offer support; so far it held after being tested several times over the last hours. A break lower could trigger more volatility. The next strong supports might be seen at $1,785 and $1,750. On the upside, now $1,820 is the immediate resistance followed by $1,850.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1802.7
|Today Daily Change
|-33.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.82
|Today daily open
|1836.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1886.06
|Daily SMA50
|1897.46
|Daily SMA100
|1910.27
|Daily SMA200
|1795.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1876.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1848.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1858.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1819.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1802.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1892.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1909.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1850 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the highs. The US dollar is edging higher after upbeat housing figures. Consumer confidence missed estimates with 96.1 points, Optimism about a smooth transition to the Biden administration, and a covid vaccine is propping up markets.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.33 amid Brexit, lockdown uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.33, retreating. Uncertainty about Brexit and the post-nationwide lockdown tiers is weighing on the pound. Vaccine optimism remains elevated.
XAU/USD at four months lows, testing $1800
XAU/USD is falling for the second day in a row extending the correction from record-high levels. Recently bottomed at $1,800/oz, the lowest level since mid-July.
Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!