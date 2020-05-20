Gold's hourly chart shows a rising wedge pattern.

A breakdown would open the doors to a re-test of Tuesday's low.

Gold's recovery from Tuesday's low of $1,726 to $1,750 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the 15-minute chart.

A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion. Hence, a breakdown is considered a sign of trend change and often leads fuels a price drop to the apex or starting point of the wedge.

At press time, gold is trading at $1,748 per ounce and the support of the rising wedge is located at $1,743. A breakdown, if confirmed, would open the doors to a re-test of $1,726. Alternatively, acceptance above $1,750 would shift the focus to the recent highs near $1,765.

A bullish scenario looks likely as Tuesday's green candle engulfed the body of Monday's inverted bearish hammer candle, weakening the case for an extended pullback.

15-min chart

Trend: Bearish below $1,743

Technical levels