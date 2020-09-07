Gold Price Analysis: The stubborn support is still holding but some of the technical indicators at creeping back up

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Gold is trading 0.26% lower but the critical support level is still holding.
  • Volume has been light today as the US markets are closed due to a public holiday.

Gold 4-hour chart

Today has been a slow session as the US markets are closed due to labor day. Despite this, there are some technical set-ups that need to be watched if you are interested in the yellow metal. The market seems to be in limbo after the long uptrend and with this month's FOMC meeting being a "live" one a break of the technical levels could give us clues to the future trajectory of the metal. 

Elliott Wave practitioners will be looking at this current pattern waiting to see if the price breaks the wave low of USD 1863.24 per troy ounce. This could mean that the current wave is the long wave 3. At the moment the issue for that theory is the current support at red line near USD 1925.00 per ounce. This bearish view would be invalidated if the black resistance line just below USD 2K per ounce is broken. Then the bulls would surely be in charge and another test of the highs or a possible extension might be on the cards.

The indicators also look like they are turning higher at the moment. The MACD histogram bars are diminishing in size and there has been a bullish cross of the MACD signal lines. The signal lines remain under the mid-level and the bulls would like to see a bullish cross. The Relative Strength Index is still under the 50 midpoint but looks like it might be recovering. It has recently moved off the oversold line and has started to slope higher.

Overall, the metal is still in an uptrend, this is just a consolidation phase but a break of USD 2K per ounce would be a good confirmation that the bulls are still in charge. 

Gold Technical Analysis

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1929.26
Today Daily Change -4.90
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1934.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1950.37
Daily SMA50 1903.26
Daily SMA100 1812.68
Daily SMA200 1690.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1949.5
Previous Daily Low 1916.42
Previous Weekly High 1992.42
Previous Weekly Low 1916.42
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1936.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1929.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1917.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 1900.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 1950.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1966.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 1983.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown

With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800

EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions. 

EUR/USD News

Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply

Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply

Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal. 

Gold News

Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes

Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes

The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency. 

Read more

WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong

WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong

WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures