Gold Price Analysis: The stubborn support is still holding but some of the technical indicators at creeping back up

- Gold is trading 0.26% lower but the critical support level is still holding.
- Volume has been light today as the US markets are closed due to a public holiday.
Gold 4-hour chart
Today has been a slow session as the US markets are closed due to labor day. Despite this, there are some technical set-ups that need to be watched if you are interested in the yellow metal. The market seems to be in limbo after the long uptrend and with this month's FOMC meeting being a "live" one a break of the technical levels could give us clues to the future trajectory of the metal.
Elliott Wave practitioners will be looking at this current pattern waiting to see if the price breaks the wave low of USD 1863.24 per troy ounce. This could mean that the current wave is the long wave 3. At the moment the issue for that theory is the current support at red line near USD 1925.00 per ounce. This bearish view would be invalidated if the black resistance line just below USD 2K per ounce is broken. Then the bulls would surely be in charge and another test of the highs or a possible extension might be on the cards.
The indicators also look like they are turning higher at the moment. The MACD histogram bars are diminishing in size and there has been a bullish cross of the MACD signal lines. The signal lines remain under the mid-level and the bulls would like to see a bullish cross. The Relative Strength Index is still under the 50 midpoint but looks like it might be recovering. It has recently moved off the oversold line and has started to slope higher.
Overall, the metal is still in an uptrend, this is just a consolidation phase but a break of USD 2K per ounce would be a good confirmation that the bulls are still in charge.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1929.26
|Today Daily Change
|-4.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1934.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1950.37
|Daily SMA50
|1903.26
|Daily SMA100
|1812.68
|Daily SMA200
|1690.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1936.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1917.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1900.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1950.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1983.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
