Gold Price Analysis: Something for both the bears and bulls

- Gold bugs are losing their grip and focus is on the downside.
- Bears can seek a full test of familiar Fibs and potentially take on confluence areas in a deeper retracement.
Gold prices are trapped between support and resistance but there is a bearish bias until a full test of at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where there could be, first, a bullish opportunity in a healthy correction, to second, a subsequent downside extension.
Monthly chart
Bears seeking a fuller retracement, eye the 38.2% Fibo and a 50% mean reversion thereafter.
At a stretch, the 61.8% Fibo has a confluence with prior resistance structure.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows that the price has been firmly rejected in the prior structure and marks a trendline resistance as well.
Support holds and could equate to a meanwhile upside correction prior to the next bearish impulse.
Daily chart
The bulls can target at least a 50% mean reversion to prior structure or a fuller retracement to the 61.8% Fibo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
