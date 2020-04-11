Gold Price Analysis: Ready to attack $1,703 after Easter – Confluence Detector

The price of gold ended Good Friday at around $1,684, consolidating its gains as the effect of the Federal Reserve's latest $2.3 trillion loan schemes underpinned XAU/USD. How is the precious metal positioned ahead of the next week?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has an initial soft target of $1,690, which is the convergence of the previous day's high and the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper.
The upside target is $1,703, which is a dense cluster of technical levels, including the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, the PP one-month R1, and the highest level since 2013.
Noteworthy support awaits at $1,679, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the BB 15min-Lower.
A considerable cushion awaits at $1,672, which is the confluence of the two potent Fibonacci levels – the 23.6% one-week and the 38.2% one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
