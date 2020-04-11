Gold Price Analysis: Ready to attack $1,703 after Easter – Confluence Detector

The price of gold ended Good Friday at around $1,684, consolidating its gains as the effect of the Federal Reserve's latest $2.3 trillion loan schemes underpinned XAU/USD. How is the precious metal positioned ahead of the next week?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has an initial soft target of $1,690, which is the convergence of the previous day's high and the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper.

The upside target is $1,703, which is a dense cluster of technical levels, including the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, the PP one-month R1, and the highest level since 2013.

Noteworthy support awaits at $1,679, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the BB 15min-Lower.

A considerable cushion awaits at $1,672, which is the confluence of the two potent Fibonacci levels – the 23.6% one-week and the 38.2% one-day.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

