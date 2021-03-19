Gold Price Analysis: Range play likely for XAU/USD amid US-China talks, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on the defensive, treading water amid the recent surge in the US Treasury yields that lifted the dollar alongside. Thursday’s sudden rally in the rates countered the dovish Fed expectations, as investors bet on faster economic recovery and higher inflation. The BOE also echoed the Fed’s stance on monetary policy.
However, the downside in gold remains cushioned by the renewed jitters around the US-China talks and the slump in the global equities amid inflation fears. In the day ahead, the dynamics in the bond markets and US-China talks will continue to influence sentiment around the yellow metal, as the US docket remains data-dry.
How is gold positioned on the charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is defending the powerful $1732 support, which is the intersection of the SMA5 four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA5 one-day.
A dense cluster of healthy support levels awaits around $1727, where the SMA50 four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week coincide.
The relevant downside target is placed at the previous month low of $1717.
Alternatively, the XAU bulls need to clear the previous week high at $1740 on a sustained basis in order to revive the upside momentum.
Further up, the pivot point one-week R1 at $1750 could be challenged.
The bulls would then target the fierce resistance at $1755, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, previous day high and pivot point one-day R1.
A firm break above that level could expose the pivot point one-day R2 at $1773.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast
The Federal Reserve signaled no rate hikes through 2023 and an "outcome-based" response. However, the bank's dovishness still allows for yields to advance and boost the dollar. What's next? Our experts discussed the latest development.