Gold Price Analysis: Path of least resistance for XAU/USD remains to the downside

Gold failed to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick to the $1735 region. As FXStreet’s Haresh Meghani notes, XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further.
Key quotes
“The Fed will announce its policy decision on Wednesday. A hawkish tilt could prove negative for the commodity. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful upside. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will be looked upon for some trading opportunities.”
“Any downfall might continue to find decent support near the $1700 mark. Sustained weakness below now seems to accelerate the fall back towards multi-month lows, around the $1675 region. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a slide towards the $1625 area with some intermediate support near the $1650 level.”
“Immediate resistance is pegged near the $1738-40 supply zone. Any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance around the $1760-65.”
“Only a sustained strength beyond the $1760-65 zone will negate the near-term bearish outlook and prompt some aggressive short-covering move.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900, pressurizing lows amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as Treasury yields hovered near yearly highs. Mixed Chinese data also underpins the sentiment around the greenback ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range around 1.3900, having eased from 1.3950. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech will also be important after Yellen cited hopes of faster recovery.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, FOMC awaited
Gold failed to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick to the $1735 region. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The recent runaway rally in the USD bond yields further capped the upside.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA at threshold for a 71% move to $2
Cardano is on the brink of a massive technical breakout after a period of consolidation. The short-term analysis shows that ADA is in the hands of the bulls based on the MACD.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.