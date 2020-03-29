Gold Price Analysis: Holding onto support at $1,625 is critical to moving higher – Confluence Detector

Gold has closed the last full week of a turbulent March around $1,626. How is it positioned as further coronavirus news is set to rock markets in a new week?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that significant support awaits at $1,625, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the SMA 100-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
The next cushion is at $1,619, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the BB 1h-Lower.
Further down, $1,607 is the strongest support line. It is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the Pivot Point one-week one-day Support 2.
Looking up, $1,635 is the key resistance line. It is a juncture of lines including the BB 4h-Upper, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the PP one-day R1.
The upside target is $1,645, which is where the previous week's high hits the price.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.