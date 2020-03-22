Gold Price Analysis: Holding onto $1,493 critical to recovery in another corona-clouded week

Gold has recovered after the "sell-everything" mode in global markets battered by the coronavirus outbreak. The precious metal is a safe-haven asset and may have room to rise. What are the technical levels to watch on XAU/USD?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has support at $1,493, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week 38.2% one-week, and the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle.
Further support awaits at $1,487, which is the meeting point of the Simple Moving Average 10-4h and the SMA 5-1h.
Resistance awaits at $1,500, which is the confluence of the SMA 5-one-day, the previous 4h-high, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
The next cap is $1,505, where the 200-day SMA meets the price.
The upside target is $1,516, where the BB 1h-Upper converges with the previous daily high.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.17 amid elevated volatility
GBP/USD surged to around 1.19 before falling below amid elevated volatility and as a tumultuous week draws to a close. The dollar is taking a breather as stocks are recovering, while the UK is set to present new stimulus measures.
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI tumbles to lows near the $24.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are fading the initial move to the area above the $28.00 mark per barrel and have returned to the $24.00 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or daily lows.